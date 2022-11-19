Suns Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns are taking on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday night, and for the game, they have announced their starting lineup and final injury report.

They will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

Josh Okogie has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Friday."

This will be the fifth straight game the Suns have played without Paul, who is dealing with a heel injury.

They have gone 2-2 in the four games they have played without the future Hall of Famer.

He is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest.

While those aren't huge numbers, he is still arguably their most important player.

The Suns come into the night with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals and this past season; they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

On the road, they have a 2-4 record in six games away from Arizona.

As for the Jazz, they started out the season 10-3 but are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and a very impressive 5-1 in the six games that they have played at home in Salt Lake City.