CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession
The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears
We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Forget The Federal Reserve, The Market Is Pivoting Anyway
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Economic index flashes major recession warning sign
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index fell for the eighth consecutive month, signaling that a recession is looming on the horizon in the U.S.
Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
