ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Forget The Federal Reserve, The Market Is Pivoting Anyway

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
FOX59

Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession

(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy