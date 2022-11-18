Read full article on original website
foxsports640.com
1 person shot and killed, another in the hospital after a deadly confrontation in West Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A man was shot and killed and a woman injured during an apparent altercation Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office. Deputies responded…
cw34.com
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
WSVN-TV
Crews work to cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to cap a gas leak. The large gas leak happening on Southeast 17th Street at 23rd Avenue, near the Pier 66 Project in Fort Lauderdale. The line was hit by a construction crew. Some roads in the area were also...
cw34.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
Roaches at gentlemen’s club; bug spray over cilantro sauce: 4 South Florida restaurants ordered shut
An employee hoping to exterminate flies sprayed a can of Off insect repellent over a container of cilantro sauce at a Hollywood eatery, one of four restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors last week. Other issues included live and dead cockroaches, as well as accumulated food debris and “black mold-like substance.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
WSVN-TV
Wilton Manors bar amps security and police presence after Colorado Springs mass shooting at gay nightclub
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The mass shooting at a gay nightclub has had an effect on LGBT+ establishments and the community, making businesses and security very present. Celebrations are part of the happy reality at places like The Pub in Wilton Manors, but there’s another reality as well.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million
142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Click10.com
Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman
MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives
Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
Unusual late November rainfall impacts iconic Broward business
DAVIE -The owner of an iconic Broward business says he cannot recall the last time he saw this amount of rain in such a short period this time of year.Both Roth, who has run New River Groves at 5660 Griffin Road for more than 50 years, says the grove where his 300 Mango Trees are was flooded after more than two inches of rain in two days and there was also flooding on Sunday inside his office that sits just off Griffin Road and near a canal.Roth told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Last night I didn't think the rain would stop....
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Click10.com
First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
