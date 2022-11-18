ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

cw34.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to cap a gas leak. The large gas leak happening on Southeast 17th Street at 23rd Avenue, near the Pier 66 Project in Fort Lauderdale. The line was hit by a construction crew. Some roads in the area were also...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches at gentlemen’s club; bug spray over cilantro sauce: 4 South Florida restaurants ordered shut

An employee hoping to exterminate flies sprayed a can of Off insect repellent over a container of cilantro sauce at a Hollywood eatery, one of four restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors last week. Other issues included live and dead cockroaches, as well as accumulated food debris and “black mold-like substance.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million

142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman

MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Unusual late November rainfall impacts iconic Broward business

DAVIE -The owner of an iconic Broward business says he cannot recall the last time he saw this amount of rain in such a short period this time of year.Both Roth, who has run New River Groves at 5660 Griffin Road for more than 50 years, says the grove where his 300 Mango Trees are was flooded after more than two inches of rain in two days and there was also flooding on Sunday inside his office that sits just off Griffin Road and near a canal.Roth told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Last night I didn't think the rain would stop....
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
TAMARAC, FL

