Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa Again

One of the few constants in all of sports is that Nebraska volleyball does not lose to Iowa.

The No. 6 Huskers swept the Hawkeyes for the second time in a week. The 25-14, 17, 14 victory pushed the all-time record to 37-0 in favor of NU in the series.

NU outhit their neighbor the east .330 to .093.

Three Huskers had double-digit kills, led by 14 from Madi Kubik on .407 hitting. Ally Batenhorst added 11 kills on .286 hitting while Lindsay Krause notched 10 kills on .471 hitting.

Nebraska managed six blocks in the match, with Kaitlyn Hord leading the way with four.

The 6-2 offense featured Nicklin Hames and Kennedi Orr. Hames dished out 16 assists while Orr added 11. The big stat for Orr as she develops: zero double-touch errors for the match.

Nebraska returns home for the three final regular-season matches, beginning Sunday with No. 19 Purdue. The Huskers swept the first meeting this season back in October.

