Friday's Scores

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Nate Laszewski had 22 and Notre Dame pulled way in the final 10 minutes to beat Bowling Green 82-66 on Tuesday night. Starling eclipsed his previous career high of 17 in his young collegiate career, hitting 10 of 11 shots, all but one inside the arc. He gave the Fighting Irish (5-0) their final lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining with a bucket, scoring eight points in a 23-4 game-ending run. Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 points and Dane Goodwin 11 for Notre Dame, which shot 55%, including 65% in the second half. Bowling Green (2-3) missed 14 of its final 16 shots in what had been a competitive game with the largest lead being seven points until Notre Dame’s surge.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO