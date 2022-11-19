‘High-profile incidents’ of antisemitism spark billboard movement in several cities including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new campaign designed to fight against rising antisemitism has rolled out in several major cities across the country including Las Vegas.
Friday afternoon, 8 News Now looked into who’s behind it and what they’re trying to accomplish.
Archie Gottesman is with the non-profit organization Jewbelong and said high-profile incidents in Las Vegas sparked the movement.
Gottesman told 8 News Now that the organization wanted to remind the community about religious tolerance and rejecting hate.
“Antisemitism has increased 64% in Nevada from 2020 to 2021. It’s huge and people are not aware of it and we are changing that with the billboards,” she added.
The campaign has been catching a lot of attention and can be seen across four billboards in high-traffic areas including Warm Springs, Charleston, and Las Vegas boulevards.
According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.
Both locals and tourists told 8 News Now the billboards are great to keep the conversation flowing.
“I have seen a lot of hate towards religion and minorities and races. They get a lot of hate online and on the streets, it’s a good idea to start with,” Andrea Chen a tourist visiting Las Vegas said.
The billboards are expected to stay up for the next four weeks.
