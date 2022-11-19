ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘High-profile incidents’ of antisemitism spark billboard movement in several cities including Las Vegas

By Christian Cazares, Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8pcs_0jGR8rBR00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new campaign designed to fight against rising antisemitism has rolled out in several major cities across the country including Las Vegas.

Friday afternoon, 8 News Now looked into who’s behind it and what they’re trying to accomplish.

Archie Gottesman is with the non-profit organization Jewbelong and said high-profile incidents in Las Vegas sparked the movement.

Gottesman told 8 News Now that the organization wanted to remind the community about religious tolerance and rejecting hate.

“Antisemitism has increased 64% in Nevada from 2020 to 2021. It’s huge and people are not aware of it and we are changing that with the billboards,” she added.

The campaign has been catching a lot of attention and can be seen across four billboards in high-traffic areas including Warm Springs, Charleston, and Las Vegas boulevards.

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Both locals and tourists told 8 News Now the billboards are great to keep the conversation flowing.

“I have seen a lot of hate towards religion and minorities and races. They get a lot of hate online and on the streets, it’s a good idea to start with,” Andrea Chen a tourist visiting Las Vegas said.

The billboards are expected to stay up for the next four weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrate Friendsgiving At Kassi Beach House

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Thanksgiving is quickly approaching but if you want to get your friends together the day before and celebrate Friends-giving, Kassi beach house is the place to be. Jillian Lopez joins general manager Jason Bartucci in the kitchen to talk about some of their special holiday offerings for both tomorrow and Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Human Nature’ Extends South Point Residency

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Human Nature has shared their talent with us for years in Las Vegas and they’re continuing to do so with some special shows planned at the South Point. They join us on Las Vegas Now with an exclusive announcement. They are extending their residency at South Point all through June of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Holiday Happenings At Fergusons Downtown

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s the most wonderful time of the year with Thanksgiving just days away and Small Business Saturday to follow. And the perfect place to support is Fergusons Downtown. Jillian Lopez is joined by general manager Erica Bell to talk about all of the shopping that’s to be had at Fergusons Downtown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gallery plans to bring life to Las Vegas location with art

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several artists are revitalizing a part of downtown Las Vegas in a unique way. The Bortolami gallery is holding its newest initiative at the long-boarded-up former Greyhound bus station at the Plaza. The space has been transformed with multiple paintings meant to represent “Americana” experiences. Many of those pieces of art are […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy