Colorado cold case solved 40 years later

A cold case in Colorado was solved by analyzing DNA on a glove nearly 40 years after the victims were murdered.

The case of the murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer was finally solved after decades of investigations, thanks to DNA on the latter's glove.

The DNA was compared against public databases in 2020, leading to two possible matches: Alan Lee Phillips or his older brother, Bruce Phillips, per CBS News.

Investigators determined the DNA belonged to Alan Lee Phillips after retrieving his DNA from a napkin in a trash can at a Sonic Drive-In in January 2021, according to the report. Alan Lee Phillips was then arrested and charged with crimes related to the murder in February 2021.

A jury in Park County, Colorado, found Alan Lee Phillips guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder, felony murder, and kidnapping in September 2022, and he was later sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Alan Lee Phillips has maintained his innocence despite the convictions.

