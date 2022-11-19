Late touchdown lifts Kimberly to Division 1 high school football state championship

MADISON − Championship teams make championship drives. And that's exactly what the Kimberly football team got from its offense Friday.

The Papermakers scored on Blake Barry's 5-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds remaining to rally for a 34-30 victory over Mukwonago in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

"Never lost faith," Kimberly coach Chad Michalkiewicz said. "And our kids don't flinch. Our coaches don't flinch. There's never negativity. It was a classic Camp Randall, Kimberly football drive to win the state championship."

Barry's score − on a play called "Blast Right" − capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive that began with a 30-yard kickoff return by Jack Statz. Barry ran for 39 yards on the drive with quarterback Seth Miron converting a third-and-4 with a 15-yard run.

"We were looking at pounding the rock, kind of what we were doing the whole game," Barry said of the team's mentality heading into the final drive. "The O-line really helped me out. (Mukwonago) knew what was coming and they just couldn’t stop it."

The touchdown capped a wild fourth quarter that saw four lead changes. A 33-yard field goal from Ryan McCormack gave Mukwonago a 23-21 lead and it attempted an onside kick that Kimberly recovered at its own 48.

The Papermakers (13-1) went 10 plays and 33 yards with Barry scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Kimberly a 27-23 lead after a failed 2-point pass attempt.

Mukwonago (12-2) rode the back of Mason Radobicky on the ensuing drive for the go-ahead touchdown. Radobicky, who was filling in for injured star Wynn Stang, had six carries and 40 yards on Mukwonago's seven-play, 52-yard scoring drive that ended with Ethan Herbig's 1-yard plunge. That gave Mukwonago a 30-27 lead with 4:22 left, setting up Kimberly's final drive.

Barry finished with 184 yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns. Barry's four rushing scores ties the D1 record that was achieved by Kimberly's Blair Mulholland in 2015 and D.C. Everest's Mike Rohde in 2003.

Miron added 112 yards passing, including a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Criter in the third quarter. Herbig had 105 yards on 14 carries to lead Mukwonago, with Radobicky adding 75 yards on 13 attempts.

Stang, who entered the game second in the state in rushing with 2,761 yards and 42 touchdowns, had two carries for 1 yard and left the game after suffering a broken collarbone on his second carry.

"It’s amazing," Miron said. "Nothing better than winning a state championship and for a while it kind of got taken for granted and we would lose Level 4 and people would be like, 'Oh, kind of a rough year.' But I mean each win is a hard-work win, obviously getting all the way and winning the state championship feels amazing."

Thomas Meyers got an interception on Mukwonago's final drive with 14 seconds left to ice the game and send the Papermakers into celebration mode.

“It was amazing especially because it was our senior year," Criter said. "We were able to bring (the championship trophy) back and carry on that legacy. It’s really something special.”

It's the eighth state title for the Papermakers and the first since 2017, which was the final title of a five-year championship run that also included a state-best 70-game win streak.

"It's very satisfying," Michalkiewicz said. "I’ll say it all the time and it might be cliché, but we’re truly not outcome focused. But I did take this job when I had the opportunity because there’s such great people around you and the opportunities to be successful.

"Is it your goal (to win championships)? I think so, but if you just focus on state championships and trying to get there you’re going to lose sight of the daily grind that it takes to get here. We really took it a day at a time and it was an awesome season."

Kimberly 34, Mukwonago 30

Mukwonago 7 7 6 10 - 30

Kimberly 7 0 14 13 - 34

SCORING

First Quarter

M - Evan Herbig 5 run (Ryan McCormack kick)

K - Blake Barry 1 run (Hunter Berry kick)

Second Quarter

M - Herbig 1 run (McCormack kick)

Third Quarter

K - Ethan Criter 48 pass from Seth Miron (Berry kick)

M - Mason Radobicky 10 run (McCormack kick)

K - Barry 3 run (Berry kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - McCormack 33 field goal

K - Barry 2 run (pass failed)

M - Herbig 1 run (McCormack kick)

K - Barry 5 run (Berry kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Mukwonago - Evan Herbig 14-105, Mason Radobicky 13-75. Kimberly - Blake Barry 33-184. Seth Miron 3-30, Gavin Tyson 2-20.

Passing: Mukwonago - Herbig 14-18-1-131. Kimberly - Miron 10-17-0-112.

Receiving: Mukwonago - Trevor Boucher 8-55, Mason Rybolt 5-68. Kimberly - Ethan Criter 4-66, Jaxson Garbisch 4-31, Barry 2-15.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Late touchdown lifts Kimberly to Division 1 high school football state championship