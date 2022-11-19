Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
37th annual Festival of Gingerbread opens its doors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. Friday. The Festival of Gingerbread, which started in 1985, offers 135 gingerbread creations from local artists. The artists range from preschoolers to professional artists. The event will...
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
WANE-TV
Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
WANE-TV
Carroll students, families send team off before state title game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School students and families lined up along Carroll Road Friday afternoon to wish the football team luck as they headed to Indianapolis for the team’s upcoming state title game. The game will mark the Chargers’ first football state championship appearance when...
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WANE-TV
Tips for a dementia-friendly holiday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Around the holiday season, many gather together to celebrate. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to make sure you and your family have safe celebrations this holiday season. Factoring in your loved ones routine during the celebration and holding the celebration early are good options.
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
WANE-TV
1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
WANE-TV
Police: Bluffton man found safe
Bluffton Police confirmed a man was found safe Thursday after a statewide Silver Alert was issued. Bluffton Police were investigating the disappearance of Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old man who had been reported missing from Bluffton after Wednesday evening. Police confirmed Thursday morning Steffen was found safe and returned home.
WANE-TV
Accused gas station killer found incompetent to stand trial, but more competency hearings scheduled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man charged with the shooting deaths of two young men and the near-death of yet another was found incompetent in court Tuesday. Joseph Bossard, 33, appeared in Allen Superior Court with his attorney, Travis Friend, of the law firm, Haller & Colvin, after a competency evaluation was filed Nov. 7 by Dr. Stephen Ross, a forensic psychologist who has testified in many trials. The hearing was held Tuesday before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent after being delayed because of a quarantine, according to court documents.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Tandem drug raid nets sizeable fentanyl haul, 2 dealers
Alleged dealer’s ex goes back for safe and gets caught. Police detectives are often advised to follow the money. In this case, they had to follow the dealer’s ex to find another stockpile of fentanyl. Arthur T. Lundy, III, aka Arthur Armstrong, 38, was charged with three counts...
WANE-TV
Huntington University files motion to dismiss lawsuit
(WANE) — On Wednesday, Huntington University and the university’s Board of Trustees filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the university by two former university cross country and track runners. The lawsuit against the university made claims of doping and sexual assault within the cross country...
