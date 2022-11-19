ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
12NewsNow

Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is 'back and better than ever'

BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming, month-long event in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the chance to "enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays." Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is "back and better than ever." Southeast Texans are invited to go and enjoy the Christmas lights at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors

Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
KPLC TV

Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Louisiana hosted a fish fry at their office in Lake Charles as a way to give back to their community and provide information for anyone who is interested in enrolling as a “Big” or “Little” in their program.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine tomorrow will bring a big warmup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds begin to decrease tonight and that will send temperatures down into the lower to middle 40s overnight with light winds. Sunshine finally returns Wednesday with highs tomorrow closer to 70 by afternoon! This warmer pattern will continue through Friday, but unfortunately rain is likely for most of Thanksgiving Day and Friday as well.
KPLC TV

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
KPLC TV

CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
KPLC TV

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
KPLC TV

Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
KPLC TV

Iota house fire

KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
kogt.com

120 Year Old Home Honored

This beautiful home at 1713 Western Ave. in West Orange was established in 1901, long before the incorporation of the City of West Orange. This makes it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, home still in existence in the City of West Orange. Mr. and Mrs. Dean Schirmer...
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
