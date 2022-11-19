PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Athletics will induct five individuals into the Janet E. and Barry C. Burkholder Athletics Hall of Fame this January. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Bill Baer (football), Robert Battle (men's basketball), Christina Mastropaolo (field hockey), Rebecca Murphy (women's tennis) and Mike Pellegrini (men's soccer). In addition, Drexel will recognize two individuals with the Athletic Director's Legacy Award. Former Faculty Athletic Representative Hazem Maragah and Drexel graduate Chuck Vincent ('57) will receive this year's award. The 2023 Hall of Fame is presented by Strive Physical Therapy.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO