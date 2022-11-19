ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Drexel and Florida Gulf Coast Meet on Tuesday in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. - Drexel and Florida Gulf Coast tangle on Tuesday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Dragons are coming off an impressive win against UT Arlington on Monday, while FGCU defeated Northern Kentucky at Hertz Arena. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
ESTERO, FL
Washington's Big Day Leads Dragons Past UT Arlington

ESTERO, Fla. - Coletrane Washington sank six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points as Drexel defeated UT Arlington at Hertz Arena in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 59-38. The Dragons made a season-high 10 3-pointers and held the Mavericks (2-3) to just 25 percent shooting as they improved to 3-1 this season. Drexel will face Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
ARLINGTON, TX
Women's Basketball Hosts Lehigh In High Level Mid Major Matchup

Game Info: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. The Drexel University women's basketball team plays its final home game for three weeks when it hosts the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday, November 22. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Dragons Open Gulf Coast Showcase Against UT Arlington

ESTERO, Fla. - The Drexel men's basketball team begins the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday evening against UT Arlington at 5 p.m.. The three-day tourament at Hertz Arena features eight mid-major schools. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98. About Drexel.
ESTERO, FL
Drexel Athletics Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Athletics will induct five individuals into the Janet E. and Barry C. Burkholder Athletics Hall of Fame this January. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Bill Baer (football), Robert Battle (men's basketball), Christina Mastropaolo (field hockey), Rebecca Murphy (women's tennis) and Mike Pellegrini (men's soccer). In addition, Drexel will recognize two individuals with the Athletic Director's Legacy Award. Former Faculty Athletic Representative Hazem Maragah and Drexel graduate Chuck Vincent ('57) will receive this year's award. The 2023 Hall of Fame is presented by Strive Physical Therapy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bonino and Barczak Earn Second in the PRTC Keystone Classic

PHILADELPHIA – Brian Bonino and Evan Barczak earned second, as six Dragons placed at the PRTC Keystone Classic on Sunday at Penn. Bonino, Barczak, Kyle Waterman, Antonio Mininno, Josh Stillings, and Cody Walsh took home hardware for Drexel. Individual Results:. Gabe Giampietro - 125 lbs, 1-2 Ventresca (VT) def....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL

