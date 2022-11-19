ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army's Angel Tree program begins

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Nitro Extreme Comes to Texarkana, Here’s How to Win Tickets

Get ready for loads of action. It's Nitro Extreme and it's coming to Texarkana and the Eagle has your chance to win tickets. Have you ever seen the action at Nitro Extreme? You'll see a World Champion Stunt driver, Freestyle Motocross and Monster Truck stunts. In fact, you will see things that defy gravity and you will be amazed at how these drivers handle their vehicles.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana teen injured in accidental shooting

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Miller County services online systems affected by cyber-attack

In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges’ offices all must have their computers wiped clean and the system reinstalled. Miller County services online systems affected by …. In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges’ offices all must...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Mount Pleasant Tribune

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA

