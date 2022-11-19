Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
United Community Organization of Magnolia to host annual Black and White Event on November 26
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Community Organization of Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its annual Black and White Event this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is for adults ages 30+ and will last from 9 PM to 2 AM. The Black and White Event is going to take...
ktoy1047.com
Salvation Army's Angel Tree program begins
The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
You Can Help Children in The Texarkana Area Have a Great Christmas
It's hard to believe that some children might wake up Christmas morning with nothing, no stocking from Santa and no presents open. With the help of the Salvation Army's program that won't happen. and you have the chance to make a difference in a child's life. The holiday season is...
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
Donations Needed for Free Thanksgiving Meal at Local Shelter
The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate and homeless from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving Day in Texarkana at 402 Oak Street. However, the shelter is still in need of food donations in order to make sure that everybody...
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives turkeys, Thanksgiving fixings to families in need
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. Candidate from District B files lawsuit against...
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Nitro Extreme Comes to Texarkana, Here’s How to Win Tickets
Get ready for loads of action. It's Nitro Extreme and it's coming to Texarkana and the Eagle has your chance to win tickets. Have you ever seen the action at Nitro Extreme? You'll see a World Champion Stunt driver, Freestyle Motocross and Monster Truck stunts. In fact, you will see things that defy gravity and you will be amazed at how these drivers handle their vehicles.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teen injured in accidental shooting
TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
ktalnews.com
Miller County services online systems affected by cyber-attack
In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges’ offices all must have their computers wiped clean and the system reinstalled. Miller County services online systems affected by …. In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges’ offices all must...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
KSLA
First-time Columbia County officials fighting to stave off proposed $10,000 pay cut
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The ballots are counted and history made in Columbia County, Ark. But some are questioning whether the politics have ended. “Many people trusted my words and I’m going to make sure my words come true,” Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin said. For 26 years,...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
ktalnews.com
Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
