Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government this week
——— Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding data from a survey on switching to a four-day school week. ——— Elko County Budget Committee meets at...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko's legal community remembers Roger Stewart
ELKO – A fixture of the Elko County justice system for more than a quarter-century has died. Elko County Public Defender Roger Stewart was found dead inside his home Monday by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was called to check on him. Stewart was 73 at the time of his...
Elko Daily Free Press
NDOT decides how to spend $105 million in Elko County
ELKO – Nevada Department of Transportation is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles, while roundabout construction in Spring Creek will come later. NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, presented the list of work projects to...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC receives grant for Health Sciences program
ELKO – The Great Basin College Health Sciences and Human Services Department will now have the opportunity to hire a full-time faculty position and equip the skills lab for the Respiratory Therapy Program in thanks to recent funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Total funding provided to support the department and programming is $799,995.
Elko Daily Free Press
Barbara Lavon Palmer
ELKO—Barbara Lavon Palmer passed away suddenly on November 17, 2022 at home in Elko, Nevada. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 10, 1957 to Ronald and Tamara Harman. Her family later moved to Elko, Nevada where she graduated from Elko High School in 1975. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, Ronnie Lynn Palmer, and they married April 30, 1975. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on February 14, 1979. They built a beautiful life together, raising seven children and numerous grandchildren. Barbara cherished her family and was happiest surrounded by them, sharing meals and stories.
Elko Daily Free Press
Delphine Marie Briggs
ELKO—Delphine Marie Briggs passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022 of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in Elko, Nevada. She is survived by seven children: Mary Davis of Mustang, OK, John Briggs of Elko, NV, Ethel Krcma of Moses Lake, WA, Neva Jones of Challis, ID, David Briggs of Riverton, WY, Micheal Briggs of Waco, TX and Machelle Briggs of Albany, OR. Delphine had eight children, her first born, Wayne Raymond Briggs precedes her in death. Delphine has 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Being thankful, and respectful
In that November is Native Heritage month and Thanksgiving is upon us, I thought I’d drop a quick note of Thanks. The assumption that the first Thanksgiving took place around 1621 within the 13 colonies, that probably had only about less than 2 million Europeans, whom had no idea that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi river is a portion of American history that is not really understood.
Elko Daily Free Press
$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nonprofit's donated vehicle gets stolen
ELKO – The Good Deed Project is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that was recently donated to the organization by the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center. The red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words “Fire Rescue” on the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnyside...
Elko Daily Free Press
Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft
ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen. One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday. Police were called to the business...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins
ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving. High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.
Comments / 0