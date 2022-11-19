ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sporting News

How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star

Zion Williamson just can't avoid the injury bug. The Pelicans star has been forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. Williamson missed most of his rookie season and the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering knee and foot injuries, but it's unclear if this latest health issue will lead to long-term problems.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers

A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22

"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court

Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Zion 'definitely' expects to play in Warriors-Pelicans clash

As the Warriors look to fix their road woes, the latter half of their upcoming two-game trip will feature a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans with Zion Williamson back in the lineup. The star forward suffered a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets and has missed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win

The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.
BOSTON, MA
CougsDaily

BYU Star WR Puka Nacua Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

BYU star wide receiver Puka Nacua has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced on Monday. The Senior Bowl is one of the college all-star games that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. Nacua hasn't ...
PROVO, UT

