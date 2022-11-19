Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Zion Williamson just can't avoid the injury bug. The Pelicans star has been forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. Williamson missed most of his rookie season and the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering knee and foot injuries, but it's unclear if this latest health issue will lead to long-term problems.
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson says he's 'definitely' playing Monday
Pelicans star Zion Williamson says he's "definitely playing" Monday against the Warriors after missing the past three games with a foot injury.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court
Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Kevin Durant's Future In Brooklyn Depends On Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons
Adrian Wojnarowski reveals what needs to happen with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to extend Kevin Durant's tenure in Brooklyn.
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
Celtics And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Sporting News
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Zion Williamson: Start time, TV channel, and live stream for Warriors vs. Pelicans Monday NBA game
The Golden State Warriors travel to New Orleans in search of their second road win of the season. Golden State is currently 1-8 on the road this season after breaking their drought Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, but it doesn't get any easier with Zion Williamson expected to return for Monday's clash.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Anthony Davis has third...
NBC Sports
Zion 'definitely' expects to play in Warriors-Pelicans clash
As the Warriors look to fix their road woes, the latter half of their upcoming two-game trip will feature a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans with Zion Williamson back in the lineup. The star forward suffered a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets and has missed...
Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving may be nearing the end of his suspension
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win
The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.
BYU Star WR Puka Nacua Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
BYU star wide receiver Puka Nacua has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced on Monday. The Senior Bowl is one of the college all-star games that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. Nacua hasn't ...
Comments / 0