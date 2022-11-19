Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle
An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
WNYT
Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase
Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Colonie PD arrest two after vandalism investigation
The Colonie PD made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29. After an investigation, police reported two juveniles were responsible for the incident.
WNYT
Four suspects charged, two sought in Greenville robbery
Police have arrested four people and are looking for two more in connection with a robbery. Colby Hudson, 30, Morgan Brate, 22, Thomas Mason Jr., 29, and Thomas Mason Sr., 49, broke into a home in Greenville, then assaulted and held down two victims until they were able to steal some money, according to police.
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
WNYT
3 arrested on gun charges
A 17 year old, found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Officers tell us the teen was with two other men and all three were arrested, facing felony gun charges. Police tell us Stephen Kramer was driving in Albany with the 17 year old and Josiah Sifontes as a passenger.
NEWS10 ABC
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, New York State Police arrested Norman Mccall, 56, of Albany, for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000. The charges stemmed from a complaint on July 15 that money had been stolen from Mccall’s business account by utilizing multiple fraudulent checks. Investigations into...
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of causing tens of thousands in damage in catalytic converter thefts
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area. Police say they received multiple complaints back in October of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles that were parked at businesses in the area.
WNYT
Lake George man charged with felony assault
A Lake George man is facing felony assault charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident Tuesday night at 3328 State Route 9. Through an investigation, they arrested 30-year-old Trey Laraway for a violent altercation inside the apartment with a female. He is...
WNYT
Police: Albany chase suspect caught just before jumping off parking garage
A traffic stop turned into a wild chase on Sunday. The suspect was about to jump off a parking garage roof when he was caught, investigators say. Jimmy Lindor, 33, was stopped for traffic violations. Police say Lindor drove off, and hit a bus stop station at the corner of...
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run
A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
Two face DWI and drug charges after Schodack crash
A car accident in Schodack resulted in two arrests on Saturday.
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
WNYT
New details about the off-duty deputy shot during Saratoga Springs shooting
13 Investigates is learning more details about Vito Caselnova IV: the off-duty Rutland County deputy who was shot during that shooting Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs. Caselnova is only 24 years old. He’s wanted to work in law enforcement for a long time. He’s getting his feet wet by working in Vermont.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four arrested in Greene County home invasion, two other suspects sought
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Four people have been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in the Town of Greenville minutes before 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports several armed people entered the home, assaulted...
WNYT
Missing Rensselaer County teen found safe
A teen reported missing in Rensselaer County has been found safe. Francis Jett, 13, is now back home with her family. She hadn’t been seen since last Thursday. Investigators have not said where she was found.
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
