Schenectady County, NY

Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle

An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase

Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
TROY, NY
Four suspects charged, two sought in Greenville robbery

Police have arrested four people and are looking for two more in connection with a robbery. Colby Hudson, 30, Morgan Brate, 22, Thomas Mason Jr., 29, and Thomas Mason Sr., 49, broke into a home in Greenville, then assaulted and held down two victims until they were able to steal some money, according to police.
GREENVILLE, NY
3 arrested on gun charges

A 17 year old, found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Officers tell us the teen was with two other men and all three were arrested, facing felony gun charges. Police tell us Stephen Kramer was driving in Albany with the 17 year old and Josiah Sifontes as a passenger.
ALBANY, NY
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, New York State Police arrested Norman Mccall, 56, of Albany, for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000. The charges stemmed from a complaint on July 15 that money had been stolen from Mccall’s business account by utilizing multiple fraudulent checks. Investigations into...
ALBANY, NY
Lake George man charged with felony assault

A Lake George man is facing felony assault charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident Tuesday night at 3328 State Route 9. Through an investigation, they arrested 30-year-old Trey Laraway for a violent altercation inside the apartment with a female. He is...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run

A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
ALBANY, NY

