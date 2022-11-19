Read full article on original website
'Large-scale cocaine dealer' arrested after running stop sign in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A "large-scale cocaine dealer" was arrested in Amarillo after running a stop sign. Brandon Dwayne Burks is charged ion federal court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, Amarillo police learned about a "large-scale crack cocaine dealer" in October. Burks...
Moore County authorities searching for 2 propane tanks stolen from Lions Club trailer
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help authorities find two 40-pound propane tanks stolen from the Dumas Lions Club's cooker trailer last week. The tanks were taken from the Lions Club's cooker trailer at some point between Nov. 18 at 5...
Two Canyon police officers honored for pulling driver out of burning car after I-27 crash
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two Canyon police officers were honored for pulling a driver out of a burning car after a crash on I-27. Chief Steve Brush presented Cpl. Garrett Banes and Officer Jabril Hill with Life Saving Awards during Monday's City Commission meeting. According to the department, the...
10-kilos of cocaine found in car during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas — Ten kilos of cocaine were found in a car during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to the complaint filed in federal court, a Texas DPS trooper was conducting traffic enforcement Tuesday on I-40. Around 4:45 p.m., the trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding.
City of Amarillo Utility Billing to be unable to receive payments during system upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In order to complete a billing system upgrade, the City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. During this period, payments will be not available online, by phone or in person...
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
Groom ISD canceling classes Tuesday 'due to excessive illness'
GROOM, Texas — Students in Groom ISD will have an extended Thanksgiving break. Groom ISD is canceling classes Tuesday "due to excessive illness." Superintendent Jay Lamb told ABC 7 that 42 out of the 150 students are out sick with flu and strep. The school district was already scheduled...
Panhandle Gives fundraising efforts get underway
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Area Foundation kicked off the Panhandle Gives to help raise funds for area nonprofits. The goal each year through online donations is to help nonprofits overcome a funding shortfall to improve the quality of life for the region. One nonprofit is partnering for...
Worst drought in Texas since 2011 impacting cotton crop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The state of Texas is facing its worst drought since 2011. Around 95% of the state is coping with drought conditions. On average, Texas farmers produce nearly 40% of the country’s cotton. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is projecting the number to be down considerably.
Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
West Texas A&M fires football coach Hunter Hughes after six seasons
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M is looking for a new head football coach. The university announced Monday that it fired Hunter Hughes after six seasons which included an overall record of 32-29, including 18-22 in the Lone Star Conference. The Buffaloes finished 5-6 this season. “I am...
Lady Buffs volleyball will be No. 3 seed in National Quarterfinals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KVII) — West Texas A&M University's volleyball team was named the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinals and will face No. 6 seed Wingate on Dec. 1, at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., with first serve scheduled for 2 p.m. The...
Buffs, Lady Buffs cross country teams will compete in National Championships
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KVII) — For the second consecutive season, the West Texas A&M University men’s and women’s cross country teams are headed to the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships in Seattle, Wash., following the NCAA selection committees announcement on Monday afternoon. Thirty-four teams were selected...
