abc7amarillo.com
'Large-scale cocaine dealer' arrested after running stop sign in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A "large-scale cocaine dealer" was arrested in Amarillo after running a stop sign. Brandon Dwayne Burks is charged ion federal court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, Amarillo police learned about a "large-scale crack cocaine dealer" in October. Burks...
KFDA
VIDEO: FBI: $9,000 worth of drugs found in man’s underwear during traffic stop in Potter County
WT cross country men's and women's teams selected to compete in national championships. WT cross country men's and women's teams selected to compete in national championships. Heal the City shared some tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during the holiday season. Heal the City shared some tips on dealing...
abc7amarillo.com
10-kilos of cocaine found in car during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas — Ten kilos of cocaine were found in a car during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to the complaint filed in federal court, a Texas DPS trooper was conducting traffic enforcement Tuesday on I-40. Around 4:45 p.m., the trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of potbelly pig
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it has impounded a Calico potbelly pig that may be someone’s pet. The sheriff’s office said it was found near the 4100 block of S. Tyler. To claim the pig, the sheriff’s office said to call 806-468-5800 with proof of ownership.
abc7amarillo.com
Two Canyon police officers honored for pulling driver out of burning car after I-27 crash
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two Canyon police officers were honored for pulling a driver out of a burning car after a crash on I-27. Chief Steve Brush presented Cpl. Garrett Banes and Officer Jabril Hill with Life Saving Awards during Monday's City Commission meeting. According to the department, the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
abc7amarillo.com
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
kgncnewsnow.com
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
Police investigating Thursday night hotel shooting in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed one man in east Amarillo. The department said that at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Camelot Inn on the 2500 block of east IH-40 on reports […]
KFDA
DPS announces office closures for Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has announced their office closures for Thanksgiving week. The offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.
1 arrested after leading law enforcement on chase, large amount of drugs found in vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was arrested earlier this afternoon following a chase that went for several miles on I-40 east and ended in the Westgate Mall parking lot, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held
The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake
1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office releases info on scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has been brought to the office’s attention. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that a member of the Amarillo community called the office Thursday to see if they had a warrant […]
Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo Utility Billing to be unable to receive payments during system upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In order to complete a billing system upgrade, the City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. During this period, payments will be not available online, by phone or in person...
Canyon Police release more information on morning incident
Update (3:01 p.m.) The Canyon Police Department released more information about an earlier incident that closed down access to the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. on Tuesday. According to a report from Canyon Police, officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of 6th Ave. for a welfare check. Police found an individual […]
