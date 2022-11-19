ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by DUII driver in 55th traffic fatality of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian. The driver in the crash has been identified Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, of Gresham. The victim's identity will be released once approved by the Multnomah County Medical Examiners' Office. On Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
PORTLAND, OR
houston-today.com

17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman crashes car into Vancouver building

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy