KATU.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by DUII driver in 55th traffic fatality of the year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian. The driver in the crash has been identified Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, of Gresham. The victim's identity will be released once approved by the Multnomah County Medical Examiners' Office. On Monday...
KTVZ
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PPB: Half of shootings in Portland are gang-related
At least two teenagers were shot in Portland over the weekend in separate incidents that PPB says might be gang-related.
kptv.com
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
KATU.com
Deputies respond to false reports of shooting at Vancouver-area high school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A prank caller reported a shooting at Vancouver’s Heritage High School on Tuesday morning, which the Clark County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined was a fake situation. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in at about 8:23 a.m. from someone claiming to be...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and more
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
1 dead at Embassy Suites near PDX, shooter at large
One person was shot and as many as 3 suspects fled the scene at the Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport late Saturday night, officials with the Port of Portland said.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
KATU.com
RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
KATU.com
Felon in days-long manhunt took woman hostage at gunpoint, shot at police and cars
WESTPORT, Ore. — Details have been released in the case of a days-long manhunt for a dangerous felon in the Rainier area. Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, was arrested after a multi-day and has been charged with several offenses. The main charges stem from allegations that on November 15 Reynolds...
houston-today.com
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
kptv.com
Woman crashes car into Vancouver building
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
