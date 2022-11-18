ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washakie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains

BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
WyoFile

Lack of oversight, transparency hid Boys’ School struggles

This is part 2 of a WyoFile and Casper Star-Tribune investigation. Read part 1 here —Ed. Michelle McCawley, then a dorm supervisor at the Wyoming Boys’ School, was uneasy about the facility’s 2016 purchase of a restraint chair. Rather than focusing on ways to reduce the need for restraints, McCawley saw the chair as a sign the state-run facility for delinquent boys was doubling down on its ability to do so.
WORLAND, WY
Sheridan Media

Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919

Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
ARVADA, WY
county17.com

Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk

Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
county17.com

2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
GILLETTE, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
916
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy