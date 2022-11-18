Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
KULR8
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
Lack of oversight, transparency hid Boys’ School struggles
This is part 2 of a WyoFile and Casper Star-Tribune investigation. Read part 1 here —Ed. Michelle McCawley, then a dorm supervisor at the Wyoming Boys’ School, was uneasy about the facility’s 2016 purchase of a restraint chair. Rather than focusing on ways to reduce the need for restraints, McCawley saw the chair as a sign the state-run facility for delinquent boys was doubling down on its ability to do so.
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
Sheridan Media
Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk
Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
916
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0