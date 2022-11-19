A family of Whittier landscapers who had their pickup truck stolen during a police chase is now back in business thanks to the generous donations from the community. Andres Benitez and his family lost their truck and some tools after a man ran into their Whittier home, grabbed the car keys, and then drove off with it. A frightening confrontation in the driveway between the carjacker and family members was captured on camera from NewsChopper4 and shown on live TV.

