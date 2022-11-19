Read full article on original website
Best advances to state meet; boys team fifth in NCS
Piedmont High School freshman Skylar Best finished 11th overall at the North Coast Section Division 4 cross country championships on November 19, qualifying for the California Interscholastic Federation championships. Best completed the three-mile course at Hayward High School in 19 minutes, 24.3 seconds. The top three teams plus the next...
Piedmont boys soccer heads into transition year
The 2022-23 Piedmont High School boys soccer team will have to replace a lot of talent from last year’s roster. Thirteen seniors graduated, including standouts such as Conner Curtis, Andre Stankiewicz, Ethan Lim and Anders Payne. That group led the team to a 15-4-2 record, a North Coast Section Division 4 championship, and a berth in the California Interscholastic Federation Northern Region playoffs.
Kitka vocalists pay tribute to Ukraine in ‘Wintersongs’
For the singers of Kitka, the music of Ukraine isn’t new. The Bay Area’s nine-woman vocal ensemble has been steeped in the country’s musical traditions for years. But that music has taken on special resonance this year, as the award-winning group prepares its annual “Wintersongs” holiday concert. Russia’s war on Ukraine, says Kitka Executive Director Shira Cion, has inspired a program that feels especially urgent right now.
City Council approves upgrades to PMS sports courts, pedestrian footbridge
Pivoting from the Piedmont pool project, the City Council voted Monday night to spend more than $231,000 to upgrade the Piedmont Middle School sports courts (including pickleball court improvements) and to replace a pedestrian footbridge across a tributary of Bushy Dell Creek in Piedmont Park. The wooden pedestrian bridge to...
Alameda County’s choice for DA makes history as first Black woman in the job
Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and...
