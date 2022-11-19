Read full article on original website
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
AAA on Thanksgiving peak travel season
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense.
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
SEADC getting ready for the Nutcracker
Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city.
Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drunk Driving
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss drunk driving. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
BBB: ‘Tis the season - for scammers!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just days away. It’s a time when millions are expected to turn to online shopping. The Better Business Bureau says it’s also the time scammers try to line their pockets with your money. The organization says scams reach...
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday. According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. Neither of the two victims lived at […]
