ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Take a Break From Relationship After 2 Years of Dating

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240DYF_0jGR3lNm00
Shutterstock (2)

Say it ain’t so. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking a break after nearly two years of dating, In Touch can confirm.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” according to People, who was first to report the split on Friday, November 18. “They’re still very close friends,” they added, saying that the split was an “amicable decision.”

News of their split comes shortly after the former flames made headlines for their seemingly awkward interaction at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 5, while promoting their upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. Amid the rumored drama surrounding the film’s director, Olivia, and star Florence Pugh, fans took to social media and dissected videos from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. One clip that’s since gone viral shows Harry sitting next to his costar Chris Pine and not saying anything to Olivia.

“Harry Styles not interacting with Florence Pugh, the lead of the film he stars alongside, not interacting with Olivia Wilde even though we know what’s going on with them and not knowing what he’s talking about in front of Chris Pine on this press tour for Don’t Worry Darling … ” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time. Others wondered why the apparent couple didn’t interact while walking the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5X8J_0jGR3lNm00
Shutterstock (2)

Since they first went public with their romance in January 2021, Harry and Olivia have kept things relatively private. In fact, they’ve only spoken about each other publicly in terms of the film. While they kept their past romance out of the public eye, both Harry and Olivia were spotted packing on the PDA around various cities as the actress joined her former beau on tour.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” the House alum told Variety in an interview published on August 24. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

In the same interview, Harry praised Olivia’s work as a director, forgoing any possible discussion about their romance.

“As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer shared. “I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”

Prior to dating Harry, the Booksmart director was engaged to Jason Sudeikis with whom she shares two kids Otis and Daisy. The Fine Line singer, for his part, has been romantically linked to Camille Rowe, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, among others, in the past.

Reps for the former couple did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Not so golden? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner, 28, and the O.C. alum, 38, are taking a break after being first linked in January 2021 when they were spotted attending Styles' manager's wedding together. A source exclusively told Us […]
People

Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown.  Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
Elle

Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Decision to Break Up Secretly ‘a Few Weeks Ago’

On Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. Over the weekend, sources spoke to more outlets about what happened behind the scenes...and when the split really took place. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Shaeeda Sween Is a Yoga Entrepreneur: See How She Earns a Living

90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween left behind her life in the islands to marry now-husband, Bilal Hazziez, during season 9 of the flagship series — however, she didn’t need to. The TLC alum is a business owner in her own right and only plans to expand her business! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Shaeeda’s job, how she earns a living and more!
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Elle

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are 'Still Friends' After Break Up

After almost two years of dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles decided to take a break, but a source told Page Six that there's no “bad blood” between the former couple. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
In Touch Weekly

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Tried to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Relationship

Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder, 42, shared an Instagram post of her posing alongside an oversized bouquet of flowers. Kim played coy and captioned the social media images with a rose emoji. However, the comments section went wild with people claiming she had sent them to herself.
Us Weekly

Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More

On-set romances don’t only go down between the leads! Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and more stars have been linked to the director of their respective projects over the years. Williams, for her part, was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum when she started working on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Thomas Kail directed. “It’s […]
In Touch Weekly

Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers’ Road Rage Incident: Updates, Everything We Know

Actress Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were reportedly involved in a frightening road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. Phypers was driving the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to Popsicle Studio in L.A. and had an issue finding the studio’s exact location, according to TMZ. As a result, a male driver who was behind them became agitated and started shouting at the couple while trying to get ahead of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy