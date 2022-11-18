ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Ford Field has 48 hours to flip from carnival to Bills-Browns game: ‘We look forward to the challenge’

By Josh Reed
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Sie7_0jGR3kV300

DETROIT (WIVB) – Detroit’s Ford Field wasn’t expecting to host a football game this weekend. But after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow on Western New York , plans changed.

On Friday, Ford Field was set up for a black tie fundraiser called the Hob Nobble Gobble – a carnival to raise money for next year‘s Thanksgiving parade.

Sean McDermott: Bills ‘resilient’ dealing with snowstorm; flying to Detroit on Saturday

The Lions planned the event around the team being on the road. Well, surprise! The Bills are ‘hosting’ the Browns here Sunday. The stadium’s team will have 48 hours to turn the facility back into a football field.

“The biggest thing was, I knew we can get it done, we’ve done this before. And to be honest, we look forward to the challenge,” said Todd Argust, Senior VP of Facilities at Ford Field.

“Usually, we’ll get the word from the NFL that they’re considering us, so and we can start in our mind thinking through what we need to get done and making checklist. And once the word comes out we start reaching out to the people to order food, book staff, reach out to get people to work all the positions that need to support an NFL game. Obviously, with what we have on the field, make preparations to convert so were prepared for the game on Sunday.”

Ticket information for Bills-Browns in Detroit

Argust said he’s sure the Bills would return the favor if needed.

“The NFL is like a little bit of fraternity, we all try to help each other out,” he said. “If we’re ever in a situation where the Lions can’t play here, I’m sure the Bills would love to host us in Buffalo.”

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
DETROIT, MI
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy