ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79

By Joshua Redwine, Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejXAU_0jGR3cRF00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIC6H_0jGR3cRF00
    WV 511 map as of 8 p.m. on Nov. 18
  • Traffic on 279
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBRk3_0jGR3cRF00
    Salt truck on 279
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmzVu_0jGR3cRF00
    I-79 blocked southbound of Whitehall on ramp (Kevin Hazuka Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZMTy_0jGR3cRF00
    I-79 blocked southbound of Whitehall on ramp I-79 blocked southbound of Whitehall on ramp (Kevin Hazuka Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGJsg_0jGR3cRF00
    Crash at Southbound I-79 approx 1.5 miles before the Shinston exit (Kevin Hazuka Photo)

According to WV 511 , the bulk of the incidents, and subsequent traffic, has occurred along a stretch of I-79 running from Weston to Osage.

According to Harrison County 911, 59 vehicle accidents have been reported in Harrison County between noon and 8 p.m., five of which occurred on I-79.

A line of snow squalls moved through the region around 5 p.m., dropping heavy snow within a few minutes. This caused very reduced visibility, along with snow- and ice-covered roads due to road temperatures being slightly above freezing at the time. Once the sunset, road temperatures dropped below freezing and what had melted quickly turned into black ice.

Drivers are advised to be extra careful, especially over bridges, through the overnight and early morning hours.

Stick with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 5

Carol Mills
3d ago

People just won’t slow down. I have been on I-78 when the water deep enough to see. Cars and trucks go flying. I guess some people haven’t heard if hydroplaning. Same with black ice. JUST SLOW DOWN.

Reply
2
Jacqlyn Robertson
4d ago

its been snowing since 9 am and not one truck was out. so why wouldn't there be just black ice on the road? the temperature barely changed all day 28 almost all day. must want to give us our tax dollars back since your not using them for road care

Reply
2
Edward Jack Weekly
4d ago

Really imagine that. They didn't pre treat these roads at all it's a big insurance scan something's going on. Somebody had A- Either retirement or they were s***. And whoever the supervisors are needs a big paid deduction.

Reply
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVDOH begins canopy clearing season to maintain roads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WCDOH). DOH officials said cutting the branches and brush that hang over the roadways is a vital part of prolonging the life of the roads in our state. Clearing the trees will also allow sunlight to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Five hurt in Taylor County crash Sunday

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. – In Taylor County, five were hurt in a head on crash on Route 119 near Baily Road Sunday. Police were called to the accident scene around 1 p.m. Four victims had to be freed from the wreckage, three victims were flown from the scene and two others received ground transportation to a local hospital.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy