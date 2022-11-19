Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.

WV 511 map as of 8 p.m. on Nov. 18

Traffic on 279

Salt truck on 279

I-79 blocked southbound of Whitehall on ramp (Kevin Hazuka Photo)

Crash at Southbound I-79 approx 1.5 miles before the Shinston exit (Kevin Hazuka Photo)

According to WV 511 , the bulk of the incidents, and subsequent traffic, has occurred along a stretch of I-79 running from Weston to Osage.

According to Harrison County 911, 59 vehicle accidents have been reported in Harrison County between noon and 8 p.m., five of which occurred on I-79.

A line of snow squalls moved through the region around 5 p.m., dropping heavy snow within a few minutes. This caused very reduced visibility, along with snow- and ice-covered roads due to road temperatures being slightly above freezing at the time. Once the sunset, road temperatures dropped below freezing and what had melted quickly turned into black ice.

Drivers are advised to be extra careful, especially over bridges, through the overnight and early morning hours.

