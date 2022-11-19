ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Holiday on Robinhood Lane | Community Players Theatre

Join Community Players Theatre for a cabaret-style holiday production. Holiday on Robinhood Lane is being showcased from December 8th until December 11th. The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday productions will start at 7:30 PM and the Sunday production will be at 2:30 PM. The theatre is located at 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington, IL 61701.
Folepi Ornament Hunt begins Wednesday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois residents will soon have the chance to find Folepi and win prizes. According to a Festival of Lights press release, the 11th annual Find Folepi Ornament Hunt will release its first clue Wednesday. The clue can be used to locate an acrylic Folepi ornament inside a clear plastic bag somewhere outside on public property in the East Peoria City limits.
CI Hero: Santa Bill preparing for 26th annual toy delivery at Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the 26th year, a local Santa is preparing to make Christmas special for patients at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois. After a message at church about giving, Bill Turney was inspired to give out football cards to children in the hospital in Peoria. Since then, Turney’s desire to give has taken on a life of its own.
East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands

EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
Cookies with Santa coming to Pekin Marine Corp League

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Women’s Association of the Pekin Marine Corp League will be hosting a free Christmas event on Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. According to a Women’s Association Facebook post, Cookies, snacks, drinks, and goodie bags will be available for any kids that wish to meet Santa.
East Peoria garbage collection delayed for holiday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well. Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups. Additionally, East...
Groups donate Thanksgiving meals to Springfield families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of families in the Springfield area received their Thanksgiving meals for free Monday afternoon. In a food drive hosted at Westminster Presbyterian Church, volunteers put a turkey or ham as well as other food for Thanksgiving in people’s cars. The drive was hosted by Contact Ministries, Meridian Health, and state […]
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Chocolate Turkey 5K coming to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– According to a press release, ShaZam Racing is sponsoring the “Chocolate Turkey 5K” on Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. Runners who participate will start on Water between Liberty & Main. The following intersections will be impacted between approximately 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. •...
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre

The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
Peoria Fire Dept. announces changes in operations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.
Eight trapped on balcony

Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
