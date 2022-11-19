Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
YouTube and content creators clash over the platform’s automated copyright tool
Every minute, people upload more than 500 hours of video to YouTube — cat videos, music videos, even videos of people recording their audio podcasts. And some of those clips include content the people uploading them don’t own, like clips of music from popular songs. YouTube, and its...
marketplace.org
How do companies pick their CEOs?
The corporate news of the day is out of Disney. The company announced that former CEO Bob Iger, who stepped down in 2020, is back in the role. He’s replacing Bob Chapek, whose short time as CEO was marred by the pandemic and disappointing financial results as well as his handling of political issues and lawsuits. Disney has a two-year contract with Iger, which means his succession planning begins now.
marketplace.org
The streaming business is no fairy tale. Just ask Disney.
Now that Bob Iger has once again taken the reins at Disney, one of his top priorities will likely be turning around the company’s streaming business, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and majority ownership of Hulu. In recent years, Disney has spent heavily on original content to grow its subscriber base and compete in a crowded streaming market. But the business just keeps losing more and more money, and investors are getting impatient.
Comments / 0