Granada Hotel expanded to five floors
The Morgan Hill City Council approved expanded plans for the Granada Hotel that include adding a fifth floor and 13 more guest rooms to the project’s original design. The new design will raise the overall height of the downtown boutique hotel project to 65 feet, and bring the total number of proposed guest rooms to 73 rooms. Developer Frank Leal told the council Nov. 16 that if promised new investment funds come through for the project, he can resume construction on the hotel—now proposed as Hotel MOHI—by next summer.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KSBW.com
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
sanbenito.com
Local LULAC chapter declared defunct
Local officers and the founder of the San Benito Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are refusing to recognize punitive actions taken by the civil rights organization’s regional district, dismissing recent allegations as the result of a “personal vendetta” against the local chapter.
AOL Corp
Merced committed to helping homeless, despite Newsom’s withholding of funding, says mayor
Supporting homeless residents is a shared responsibility. Housing and homelessness have been robust discussion topics at Merced City Council meetings. During the past 18 months, Council has heard from community members about the critical need to address homelessness, the need for affordable housing, and the need for creating amenity-rich sustainable neighborhoods throughout the City of Merced.
KTVU FOX 2
Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
westsideconnect.com
Scammers using official documents in con
Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
NBC Bay Area
Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision
A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested on suspicion of firing two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports from citizens around 3:45pm that a man had fired off several shots on the 100 block of Marchant Street. At least one of those shots shattered the rear window of a Dodge minivan that was parked at the curb. Bailey said no injuries had been reported as of 4:40pm.
GV Wire
Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction
Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
PD: Teenagers arrested in connection with drive-by shooting death of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a9-month-old boy in Merced earlier in the month, police announced. Merced police said 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 9-month-old Darius Grigsby, and arrested...
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
sanjoseinside.com
Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose
Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
