Newman, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Granada Hotel expanded to five floors

The Morgan Hill City Council approved expanded plans for the Granada Hotel that include adding a fifth floor and 13 more guest rooms to the project’s original design. The new design will raise the overall height of the downtown boutique hotel project to 65 feet, and bring the total number of proposed guest rooms to 73 rooms. Developer Frank Leal told the council Nov. 16 that if promised new investment funds come through for the project, he can resume construction on the hotel—now proposed as Hotel MOHI—by next summer.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanbenito.com

Local LULAC chapter declared defunct

Local officers and the founder of the San Benito Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are refusing to recognize punitive actions taken by the civil rights organization’s regional district, dismissing recent allegations as the result of a “personal vendetta” against the local chapter.
HOLLISTER, CA
AOL Corp

Merced committed to helping homeless, despite Newsom’s withholding of funding, says mayor

Supporting homeless residents is a shared responsibility. Housing and homelessness have been robust discussion topics at Merced City Council meetings. During the past 18 months, Council has heard from community members about the critical need to address homelessness, the need for affordable housing, and the need for creating amenity-rich sustainable neighborhoods throughout the City of Merced.
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
SAN JOSE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Scammers using official documents in con

Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision

A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
pajaronian.com

Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested on suspicion of firing two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports from citizens around 3:45pm that a man had fired off several shots on the 100 block of Marchant Street. At least one of those shots shattered the rear window of a Dodge minivan that was parked at the curb. Bailey said no injuries had been reported as of 4:40pm.
WATSONVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction

Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
MERCED, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ABC10

Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose

Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
SAN JOSE, CA

