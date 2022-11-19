Read full article on original website
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
The 2023 “Cammies” are coming in January
On January 21, 2023 “The Cammies” will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the MotherLode‘s Creative Community by leading members of the local entertainment industry. The show will be taped and televised on community television in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne Counties and also on YouTube. After the Awards Presentation there will be entertainment by very special recipients of the awards.
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
Merced committed to helping homeless, despite Newsom’s withholding of funding, says mayor
Supporting homeless residents is a shared responsibility. Housing and homelessness have been robust discussion topics at Merced City Council meetings. During the past 18 months, Council has heard from community members about the critical need to address homelessness, the need for affordable housing, and the need for creating amenity-rich sustainable neighborhoods throughout the City of Merced.
Los Banos Council approves two new positions for housing, homeless issues, pay raises, bonuses for all city employees
“It is undoubtedly going to make a positive impact on our recruitment and employee retention efforts.”- Police Chief Brizzee. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, the Los Banos City Council voted to hire two new staff members to work on housing and homeless issues. In addition, the council voted to participate in the Merced County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element. Under the Consent calendar the council approved pay raises of 10 to 17.5 percent plus bonuses this year and next for all city employees. At the end of what will be his final meeting on the dais, District 2 Councilman Refugio LLamas offered his farewell remarks.
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Scammers using official documents in con
Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?
MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction
Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says
A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
