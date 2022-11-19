ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECDI has buyer for Rochelle building

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has apparently sold a nearly 70-year-old waterfront building it received as a gift in early 2021.

ECDI vice-chairman Jeff Mitchell said Thursday that the Rochelle Building at 100 Water Street has been under contract for about a month.

Mitchell would not disclose the sale price, saying the proposed transaction is in the 60-day due diligence phase. ECDI listed the property in August for $199,900 and the property appears to need extensive renovation.

Mitchell would not comment on what the potential buyer proposes to do with the property.

“The buyer has asked me not to talk about it until we get deeper into it,” Mitchell said. “I should have some more information in the next couple of weeks.’’

The building was occupied by Rochelle Cleaners when ECDI took possession of the property early last year. But the business recently bought the former Colonial Cleaners building on Ehringhaus Street and is now located there.

“They were out of there (Rochelle) the first week of October,” Mitchell said. “They started business down at Colonial.”

The building was donated to ECDI by Marion Church in January 2021. The city’s Main Street organization said at the time it would eventually sell the property.

Church inherited the property from her mother, Louise Richardson White Johnson, in 2002 and decided to give the building to ECDI as a way to give back to the city.

Church’s mother and her mother’s sister, Effie Marion White Keelin, inherited the Rochelle property from their father when he died in 1908. Church’s mother bought out Keelin’s share of the property in 1993.

The building was built in the 1950s and is almost 3,000 square feet. The parcel is a tenth of an acre and the property has a tax value of $139,500.

