What is it? An intriguing edition of the Apple Cup, featuring a stalwart defense from Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) – riding a three-game winning streak and looking for a second straight victory in the rivalry series – and a high-octane passing game from 12th-ranked Washington (9-2, 6-2), which made a major turnaround this season under a first-year coach and is playing at its best down the stretch.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO