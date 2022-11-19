ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High gas prices impacting Thanksgiving travel

By Kristina D'Amours
 4 days ago

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are impacting more than people’s wallets this year. One survey found that because of high gas prices Massachusetts residents will only travel up to 64 miles to visit family this Thanksgiving.

Noah Will from South Hadley said the cost of traveling is high this year but it’s not bothering him. “Its a little more expensive to fill my gas tank so I guess indirectly its affects me going to Connecticut, but it shouldn’t be that bad.”

Half of the survey’s respondents said they would prefer to stay home to save money for Black Friday shopping. One out of five people in this survey would suggest friends or family to contribute to their travel costs.



