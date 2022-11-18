ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for the city’s trans community, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, or GIFT, will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month for up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy