California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
NBC Los Angeles
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
NBC Bay Area
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for the city’s trans community, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, or GIFT, will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month for up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans […]
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor
OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Bank Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $70,000 from Customers’ Accounts
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Lladira Hernandez, 23, of Fresno, was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts at a Fresno-based bank. where she was previously employed, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, in April...
