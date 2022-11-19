ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
Springfield-Branson National Airport preparing for busy holiday week of travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are preparing for a busy week of travel. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 48,000 flights across the country on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Airport officials remind you of a few things to make your travel smooth. Most important, give yourself plenty...
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
Brush fire slows traffic on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A brush fire slowed traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo. The fire happened near mile marker 57 around 1 p.m. Troopers closed a traffic lane as crews battled the fire. The lane closure backed up traffic for miles. The fire burned several hay bales...
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
SPONSORED The Place: Experience the Dutton Family Christmas Show this Holiday Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Duttons have a new home this holiday season! Because of an unfortunate incident this past summer, you can catch them at Yakov Smirnoff’s theater in Branson for their 2022 Christmas Show. Kadee Brosseau talks with Abby Dutton about what you can expect to see at the show this year and when their theater will be back up and running in today’s episode of Explore Branson.
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
Executive Director of Springfield’s library system has concerns about Secretary of State’s proposal for minors’ access to books

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library system recently met with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about his controversial proposal that would stop state funding for libraries that allow minors access to age-inappropriate material. Regina Greer Cooper is the Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene...
Fatal Crash in Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen

On Your Side: Create a holiday budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The official kickoff to the holiday hustle and bustle is just a few days away. Before you dive deep into the deals, agree to a budget. Financial planner Shawn Gallagher says if you have not already, start a group text with family and brainstorm. Be honest about what you can afford. No gifts or ‘one gift only’ might be more common than you think.
On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week

Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
