WDW News Today
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations
Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘Joyful Holidays’ Inaugural Super Nintendo World Christmas Merchandise at Universal Studios Japan
With Super Nintendo World celebrating its first official Christmas this year, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a small line of cute holiday items exclusive to the land itself! The new Joyful Holidays line of Super Nintendo World Christmas merchandise celebrates the holidays with that special Super Mario touch, and is available now in 1-Up Factory.
WDW News Today
Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort
A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
WDW News Today
‘Fantastic Beasts’ Niffler Loungefly Backpack & Wallet Appear at Universal Orlando Resort
While those mischievous Nifflers from the “Fantastic Beasts” series may be adept at snatching your belongings, it might be helpful to have one on your side when you visit Universal Orlando Resort. And if you stop over at Islands of Adventure Trading Company in Port of Entry, you might be lucky enough to grab some Niffler Loungefly wallets and backpacks of your own!
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
Elite Daily
Disneyland's Treehouse In Adventureland Is Getting A 2023 Makeover
Walt Disney once said, “Disneyland will never be completed,” and it seems the Disney Parks has held onto that sentiment over the years. In fact, the Disneyland Resort has expanded with new attractions and lands since it first opened in 1955. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus are recent examples of that. However, while many new experiences have been added, the parks have kept a lot of their OG attractions as well, and Disneyland’s treehouse in Adventureland is getting a big makeover in 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Disney ride stoppages are up 59% since 2018 and wait times are rocketing - while tickets to its flagship park Magic Kingdom set to rise by $23 to a whopping $189 in December
Unplanned ride stoppages have soared at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - as ticket prices are planned to rise at nearly every Disney theme park, according to recently published numbers. On Tuesday, the company announced that there would be a 12 percent increase on tickets for Disney's flagship park in...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Invention Might Mean a ‘Moana’ Boat Ride Is Coming to Disney World!
The Walt Disney Company is always pushing the envelope of new ride and attraction technology!. We’ve seen the rise of trackless vehicles on rides like Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even an interactive virtual element in WEB SLINGERS. Now the future of water rides looks like it could be bright — and it may include one character with a big connection to the ocean!
WDW News Today
Super Mario ‘It’s Snow Time!’ Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
While not really connected to the holiday festivities over in Super Nintendo World, the Mario Store near the front of Universal Studios Japan is chock full of its own holiday line! Themed to a snowfall in the Mushroom Kingdom, snow-topped ? Blocks and Super Mushrooms abound in the new “It’s Snow Time!” merchandise.
Disneyland resumes selling Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday
The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of select Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday after pausing new sales earlier this year. The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes will resume new sales “no earlier than 9 a.m. PT” on Wednesday. The Enchant pass will remain unavailable for new sales but is still available for current pass […]
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals New Character Interactions for Guests With MagicBand+ During the Holidays
The holidays have arrived at Walt Disney World and this season is set to be more magical than ever!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to the Magic Kingdom for the first time since 2019, and the event has seen record ticket sales with only one date left with availability as of this writing. Candlelight Processional is back in EPCOT for the International Festival of the Holidays, and Disney Resorts are looking more magical than ever with the return of several beloved gingerbread displays.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
