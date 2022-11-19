Read full article on original website
Nebraska Fends Off Tarleton
Nebraska women’s basketball needed to get back in the win column. It wasn’t pretty for much of the game, but the Huskers got it done Tuesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU improved to 3-2 with their 71-53 victory over Tarleton. “This game presented a lot of challenges...
Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Tarleton Tonight
Nebraska women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column. The Huskers host Tarleton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-2 after wins back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Drake. The losses dropped the Huskers out of the rankings after debuting at No. 22. Tarleton, a member...
No. 6 Nebraska Sweeps No. 19 Purdue
With a chance at the Big Ten title and a top-four national seed in the NCAA Tournament still in the balance, Nebraska volleyball began the final week of the regular-season right. The No. 6 Huskers swept No. 19 Purdue 25-22, 20, 11 Sunday afternoon. The win improves NU to 24-3...
Nebrasketball Pulls Away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff
After a devastating second-half collapse Thursday, it was nice to see Nebraska men’s basketball be the stronger team after halftime Sunday. Trailing 44-37 two minutes after the break, the Huskers (3-1) utilized a trio of 8-0 runs to take control and pull away for the 82-58 victory. The Golden Lions did not put together more than two-consecutive baskets in the second-half.
Kenny Chesney At PBA May 13, 2023
Country Superstar Kenny Chesney’s I GO BACK TOUR with special guest Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Lincoln Saturday, May 13th at Pinnacle Bank Arena.. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10 am on Ticketmaster dot com.
Planning Underway For 2023 Guardians Of Freedom Airshow In Lincoln
Two members of the Navy Blue Angels team flew into Lincoln on Monday to begin preparations for the 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow. After attending a news conference at the Nebraska Air National Guard Base, Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught met with city and airport representatives along with officials with the Nebraska Air National Guard and Offutt Air Force Base.
Oklahoma Man Accused Of Attacking Woman In Lincoln Parking Garage
A frightening ordeal for a 20 year old woman early Saturday morning. Lincoln Police were called to ‘Gate 25’ near Canopy Street and Q around 2:30 a.m. “The victim said she was walking to her vehicle parked in the red parking garage when she noticed a male following her,” says Captain Todd Kocian. He says when she got to her vehicle the man grabbed her and pushed her against the side of her vehicle.
Chamber of Commerce Releases Local Holiday Gift Guide
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has released a holiday gift guide that focuses on local businesses. Many of the businesses are owned by minorities, veterans, and women, and they offer products that are unique to Lincoln and Nebraska. The guide is divided into sections, such as gifts primarily targeted to...
Teen Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To North Star High School
Lincoln Police arrested a 14 year old boy after they say he brought a loaded gun to North Star High School in a backpack on Monday. Captain Todd Kocian says around 9:30 a.m. the School Resource Officer was contacted by LPS Security. “The investigation revealed that shortly after arriving for...
80 Year Old Woman Killed In Lincoln Crash Identified
Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon at 33rd and Nebraska. LPD says a silver Toyota Prius driven by Lyn Linder of Lincoln was westbound on Nebraska Parkway when she attempted to turn southbound on S. 33rd street. As the Prius made the turn, it was struck on the passenger side by a white pickup that was eastbound on Nebraska Parkway.
LPD Investigating Three Tuesday Morning Drive-By Shootings
Lincoln Police are trying to determine if three drive-by shootings that damaged homes in different parts of town early Tuesday morning are connected. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the first happened just before 1:00 a.m. near 28th and D. A man walking his dog reported seeing a sedan stop in front of a home and then heard 4-5 gunshots. Kocian says the car quickly left the area eastbound. “It appears the residence was struck 4 times and damage was estimated at $1,190.” Officers recovered .223 and 9mm shell casings at the scene.
Lincoln Man Arrested After Crashing Car During Police Pursuit
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man who was found asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Monday night ended up in jail causing all kinds of problems. Captain Todd Kocian says a passerby saw Delano Proctor in his vehicle...
LPD Investigating Theft Of Wallets, Stolen Credit cards
Lincoln Police say two women had their wallets stolen over the weekend their credit cards used to make thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. The first incident happened around 7:20 Saturday night at the Walmart at 87th and Highway 2. The 75-years-old victim said she said she returned to her...
