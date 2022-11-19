Lincoln Police are trying to determine if three drive-by shootings that damaged homes in different parts of town early Tuesday morning are connected. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the first happened just before 1:00 a.m. near 28th and D. A man walking his dog reported seeing a sedan stop in front of a home and then heard 4-5 gunshots. Kocian says the car quickly left the area eastbound. “It appears the residence was struck 4 times and damage was estimated at $1,190.” Officers recovered .223 and 9mm shell casings at the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO