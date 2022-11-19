(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown Broadway Square was filled with hundreds of onlookers and prospective skaters on Tuesday night for the annual Tree Lighting and Rink Opening ceremony. The air was filled with Christmas music and holiday cheers as the crowd counted down to the final seconds before the official lighting of Fargo's Christmas Tree in Downtown Broadway. The tree shifted colors to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" sung by a choir from NDSU. Dozens of families took pictures in front of the scintillating tree, while others excitedly rushed onto the ice to test their skates for the first time this winter. Reindeer also stood in attendance near the southeast end of the plaza, with dozens watching and looking at the animals.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO