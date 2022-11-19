Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
"Fill the Dome" event wraps up with food shipments to Great Plains Food Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of student volunteers and other community members boxed canned goods at the Fargodome Tuesday morning for area families in need. "I believe I have been blessed to be a blessing to others so that is really cool to me to be able to have this opportunity and to be a part of this community that does things like this for other people," said Fargo Davies High School senior Ava Robertson.
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
wdayradionow.com
Mapleton School District receives grant for Electric Bus
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Mapleton School District is one of four in North Dakota to receive a grant to purchase an electric bus. Mapleton received nearly 400-thousand dollars recently for the purchase of the bus as part of the first round of grants given to rural and low income districts nationwide.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department releases police transparency dashboard
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is launching a one-stop, crime data dashboard for the public. The dashboard combines statistics and public information and places them into one easily accessible location. The information is formatted in a series of in-depth dashboards and provides a visual representation of the statistics.
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
wdayradionow.com
Concordia College sets record for annual Giving Day fundraiser
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local college is celebrating a record-breaking fundraiser. Concordia College tells WDAY Radio that it had a record-breaking year during its Giving Day this past Thursday, November 17th. The goal, according to the college, was to raise $500,000. Through about 1,400 donors, more than $550,000 was raised...
Times-Online
The Coffee Cup Cafe is brewing something excellent
Gentle conversation permeates the air, along with the aroma of bacon, eggs…and of course, coffee, the cafe’s namesake that seems to go well with just about everything on the menu. The Coffee Cup Cafe doesn’t specialize in breakfast, but it certainly provides some of the best in Valley...
wdayradionow.com
Hundreds celebrate city Christmas tree lighting and Downtown Ice Rink opening
(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown Broadway Square was filled with hundreds of onlookers and prospective skaters on Tuesday night for the annual Tree Lighting and Rink Opening ceremony. The air was filled with Christmas music and holiday cheers as the crowd counted down to the final seconds before the official lighting of Fargo's Christmas Tree in Downtown Broadway. The tree shifted colors to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" sung by a choir from NDSU. Dozens of families took pictures in front of the scintillating tree, while others excitedly rushed onto the ice to test their skates for the first time this winter. Reindeer also stood in attendance near the southeast end of the plaza, with dozens watching and looking at the animals.
wdayradionow.com
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
wdayradionow.com
Fire destroys farm building, equipment in Clay County
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Clay County fire has destroyed a farm shop and equipment. The blaze broke out overnight at a farmstead north of Georgetown and west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the fire. The cause is still being determined. As of Tuesday morning, there...
wdayradionow.com
Brady Weisenberger: Insurance benefits for farmers - 11-22-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today WAG in Focus chats with BRADY WEISENBERGER with Director of Benefits with Ihry Insurance in West Fargo, ND You can always join our conversation and ask question by calling in at 701-293-9000 between 1:00 and 2:00 pm CDT Monday through Friday.
lakesarearadio.net
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train To Stop In Detroit Lakes on December 15th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season. The Train will stop in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S., bringing live entertainment and Christmas cheer in exchange for donations to local food banks.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo police and fire departments preparing to face off in fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between the city's police and fire departments are now on the calendar. The blood drive is scheduled for three days; on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, between 12 - 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 28th, between 12- 6 p.m, and Thursday, Dec. 29th between 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center located at 825 East Beaton Drive in the DoubleTree by Hilton. Donors can then dedicate the blood to either the police or fire department. The department with the most dedications will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Badges.
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
wdayradionow.com
11-21-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Monday Nov. 21st, 2022. Guests include Dean Wysocki and your phone calls and emails about the latest shooting in Fargo and more.
wdayradionow.com
Jamestown man gets three year sentence for July hit-and-run
(Jamestown, ND) -- A Jamestown man is facing a three year prison sentence for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run. Wyatt Staloch has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Staloch was driving a pickup that...
wdayradionow.com
Suite Shots' nets back in place following November ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The outdoor golfing bays are back in full swing at Suite Shots following their sudden closure due to an ice storm earlier this November. Multiple customers shared their experiences following the reopening of the outdoor bays on Saturday. The bays were temporarily closed because of a November 10th ice storm that pulled the removable clips from the netting towers, causing approximately 40% of the nets to fall with rips and tears in some places according to Suite Shots employees in a previous interview with WDAY Radio.
