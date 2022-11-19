ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Huntingdon Township, PA

Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire

By Renatta Signorini
 7 days ago
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said.

The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-830-3636.

When firefighters arrived at the scene Friday, the two-­story home was fully engulfed and had partially collapsed, East Huntingdon fire Chief Brian Kite said.

“At that point, we went into defensive mode,” he said.

The home was destroyed. Firefighters extinguished two rekindles Saturday morning.

“It’s a total loss,” Kite said.

Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

