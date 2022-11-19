Read full article on original website
Related
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
Comments / 0