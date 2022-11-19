ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown mother furious she was able to breach school security

By Tiffany Chan
 4 days ago

FREETOWN - Frustrated mothers in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District say they don't feel safe sending their kids to school.

The superintendent notified families Thursday that a parent entered three schools using fake names to test how easy it would be to get into these buildings.

Kayla Farris Churchill said she's been complaining about school safety for months, but nothing's been done by the school committee or town.

"I called the superintendent to say, 'hey your safety protocols are not good,'" said Farris Churchill.

So, she took matters into her own hands by testing Freetown Elementary School where her son is a student.

"I buzzed myself in and I said, 'I'm here to sign my son, Caleb Monteiro, into the building.' That's not my son's name, so she let me in," Farris Churchill said.

Farris Churchill said she was able to roam the building unsupervised, along with two other high schools in the district with ease.

"It wasn't to try to make anyone scared or to try to upset anybody," Farris Churchill said.

She wanted to make a point and other parents believe the bold move highlights how unsafe the school district has become.

The Freetown-Lakeville Schools Superintendent Alan Strauss sent a letter to parents Thursday saying there was no threat to any students or teachers, adding this serves as a reminder that safety protocols could be reviewed and possibly enhanced. Some parents said that's just not enough.

"I think this is insane that this happened," Farris Churchill said.

While Farris Churchill says she had no ill intent, another parent fears what could've happened had it been someone else.

"Ever since Sandy Hook, it's always triggering," said parent Stephanie Miranda.

These mothers are urging school officials to put stronger safety protocols in place.

"Parents have gone unheard for too long," parent Jean Leate said. "We've had enough."

mike hawk
3d ago

They're more concerned with indoctrination of children and them having access to gay and trans books than school safety or actual education.

