Effective: 2022-11-23 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO