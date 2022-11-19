Sensible, a San Francisco, CA-based instruments developer firm that make paperwork as accessible to software program as APIs, raised $6.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Engineering Capital, and Clocktower Expertise Ventures. They joined Jack Altman and Eric Koslow, the co-founders of Lattice, Spike Lipkin and Gordon Wintrob, the co-founders of Newfront, Chad Nitschke, president of Vouch Specialty, and Gurjeet Singh, co-founder of Oma Robotics, in addition to many different angels, to deliver whole funding up to now over $8MM.

