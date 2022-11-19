Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
KSBW.com
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
mercedcountytimes.com
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
KCRA.com
Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says
A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
The 2023 “Cammies” are coming in January
On January 21, 2023 “The Cammies” will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the MotherLode‘s Creative Community by leading members of the local entertainment industry. The show will be taped and televised on community television in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne Counties and also on YouTube. After the Awards Presentation there will be entertainment by very special recipients of the awards.
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
macaronikid.com
Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA
Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Council approves two new positions for housing, homeless issues, pay raises, bonuses for all city employees
“It is undoubtedly going to make a positive impact on our recruitment and employee retention efforts.”- Police Chief Brizzee. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, the Los Banos City Council voted to hire two new staff members to work on housing and homeless issues. In addition, the council voted to participate in the Merced County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element. Under the Consent calendar the council approved pay raises of 10 to 17.5 percent plus bonuses this year and next for all city employees. At the end of what will be his final meeting on the dais, District 2 Councilman Refugio LLamas offered his farewell remarks.
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?
MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
mymotherlode.com
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
Comments / 0