Gustine, CA

KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91

The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
DELHI, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ModestoView

The 2023 “Cammies” are coming in January

On January 21, 2023 “The Cammies” will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the MotherLode‘s Creative Community by leading members of the local entertainment industry. The show will be taped and televised on community television in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne Counties and also on YouTube. After the Awards Presentation there will be entertainment by very special recipients of the awards.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
macaronikid.com

Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA

Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
LODI, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Council approves two new positions for housing, homeless issues, pay raises, bonuses for all city employees

“It is undoubtedly going to make a positive impact on our recruitment and employee retention efforts.”- Police Chief Brizzee. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, the Los Banos City Council voted to hire two new staff members to work on housing and homeless issues. In addition, the council voted to participate in the Merced County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element. Under the Consent calendar the council approved pay raises of 10 to 17.5 percent plus bonuses this year and next for all city employees. At the end of what will be his final meeting on the dais, District 2 Councilman Refugio LLamas offered his farewell remarks.
LOS BANOS, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?

MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
MODESTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure

Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

