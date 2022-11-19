ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village

A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges

OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
State approves 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses

New York state's Cannabis Control Board approved its first set of marijuana retail dispensary licenses at a meeting Monday morning, marking a major step toward creating a market for legal marijuana in New York. Thirty-six businesses and nonprofits across New York were approved for licenses, the state's Office of Cannabis...
Portland Press Herald: Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster following fishery's loss of 2 sustainability labels

Whole Foods Market said Monday that it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster in its nearly 500 stores nationwide following the fishery's loss of two certifications for environmental sustainability. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that it is suspending the certification of sustainability for the fishery, citing its...
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
28 cannabis retailers across New York get green light with first licenses

Twenty-eight businesses across the state can start selling recreational marijuana after state regulators Monday approved New York's first retail licenses for cannabis dispensaries to meet a goal for the first sales by the end of the year. Members of the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses under the state Conditional Adult-Use...
Thanksgiving shoppers greeted with full shelves but higher prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Folks around North Carolina are doing their Thanksgiving shopping this week. Grocery store chains across the state, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Lidl, and Reid’s Fine Foods said stock and supply issues should not be prevalent this year. However, some of the chains, and shoppers...
Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
BBB: How to avoid delivery scams this holiday season

WISCONSIN — Online shopping can be convenient for many people during the holidays with orders coming right to their doorstep. But what's not so convenient are the scams that can come with online shopping and delivery. While they are prevalent during the holidays, these scams can happen at any time of the year, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warned.
