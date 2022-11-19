Read full article on original website
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
Kentucky domestic violence, rape crisis center receives $2.5M from Jeff Bezos' Day 1 Families Fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Center for Women and Families, a domestic violence and rape crisis center, announced on Tuesday it received a $2.5 million grant from Jeff Bezo's Day 1 Families Fund. The fund, launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Bezos, gives out awards annually to "leading organizations on...
Black doulas in Florida are addressing maternal and infant health disparities
ORLANDO, Fla. — During a prenatal appointment in late October, Keshia Lockett sat down with Brittany Castro and her husband Anthony to chat with the couple about what they could expect when Brittany went into labor. What You Need To Know. Research suggests that having a doula, a person...
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges
OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
State approves 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses
New York state's Cannabis Control Board approved its first set of marijuana retail dispensary licenses at a meeting Monday morning, marking a major step toward creating a market for legal marijuana in New York. Thirty-six businesses and nonprofits across New York were approved for licenses, the state's Office of Cannabis...
Portland Press Herald: Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster following fishery's loss of 2 sustainability labels
Whole Foods Market said Monday that it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster in its nearly 500 stores nationwide following the fishery's loss of two certifications for environmental sustainability. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that it is suspending the certification of sustainability for the fishery, citing its...
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
28 cannabis retailers across New York get green light with first licenses
Twenty-eight businesses across the state can start selling recreational marijuana after state regulators Monday approved New York's first retail licenses for cannabis dispensaries to meet a goal for the first sales by the end of the year. Members of the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses under the state Conditional Adult-Use...
Small Business Administration holds panel to promote shopping locally this holiday season
WORCESTER, Mass. - The U.S. Small Business Administration hosted a small business panel discussion and networking event Monday at Clark University ahead of the holiday shopping season. The group talked about the importance of Small Business Saturday, the annual day that aims to boost shopping, dining and entertainment at local...
Thanksgiving shoppers greeted with full shelves but higher prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Folks around North Carolina are doing their Thanksgiving shopping this week. Grocery store chains across the state, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Lidl, and Reid’s Fine Foods said stock and supply issues should not be prevalent this year. However, some of the chains, and shoppers...
Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
BBB: How to avoid delivery scams this holiday season
WISCONSIN — Online shopping can be convenient for many people during the holidays with orders coming right to their doorstep. But what's not so convenient are the scams that can come with online shopping and delivery. While they are prevalent during the holidays, these scams can happen at any time of the year, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warned.
