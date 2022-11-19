Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
Lanes closed at St. James/Ascension parish line; 18-wheeler submerged in water, driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Lanes are closed on I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line after a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle crash. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane is closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker. An 18-wheeler is submerged in water after the accident and its driver was taken to a […]
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
Louisiana State Police crack down on seatbelts and car seats this Thanksgiving holiday
With the holidays approaching, Louisiana State Police, along with local law enforcement, are urging travelers to click it or ticket.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting a Man Multiple Times After a Car Crash
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting a Man Multiple Times After a Car Crash. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man multiple times after a car crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on November 18, 2022, that police arrested Darrel Jupiter, 46, for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a 31-year-old male victim in the 4200 block of North Blvd at approximately 3:41 pm on November 17.
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning. According to LSP, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar was westbound on LA 16. Johnson exited the roadway, hit a pole, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Johnson had two passengers, Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar, and another unidentified passenger.
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and is suspected of aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on November 21, 2022, that they had arrested a Springfield, Louisiana man for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home.
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
Former Opelousas Senator, Attorney Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Crash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash. According to KATC, Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was "arrested this...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 16 hours ago. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25%...
Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
