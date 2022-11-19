ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
GRAMERCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting a Man Multiple Times After a Car Crash

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting a Man Multiple Times After a Car Crash. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man multiple times after a car crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on November 18, 2022, that police arrested Darrel Jupiter, 46, for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a 31-year-old male victim in the 4200 block of North Blvd at approximately 3:41 pm on November 17.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning. According to LSP, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar was westbound on LA 16. Johnson exited the roadway, hit a pole, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Johnson had two passengers, Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar, and another unidentified passenger.
GEISMAR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and is suspected of aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on November 21, 2022, that they had arrested a Springfield, Louisiana man for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
GEISMAR, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

