Killeen, TX

KWTX

Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors

Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman wounded in early morning Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has been wounded in an early morning shooting in Temple. Officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N. 6th Street. When they arrived, they found one woman with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

One person hospitalized in crash involving Killeen PD unit

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday. Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos

SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Lochridge-Priest employee has been charged in connection with a contractor kickback scheme. Paul Boudreaux Jr. has been charged with felony engaging in organized crime, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. According to MCSO officials, a new Lochridge-Priest supervisor noticed there was some...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
