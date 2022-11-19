Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Council approves two new positions for housing, homeless issues, pay raises, bonuses for all city employees
“It is undoubtedly going to make a positive impact on our recruitment and employee retention efforts.”- Police Chief Brizzee. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, the Los Banos City Council voted to hire two new staff members to work on housing and homeless issues. In addition, the council voted to participate in the Merced County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element. Under the Consent calendar the council approved pay raises of 10 to 17.5 percent plus bonuses this year and next for all city employees. At the end of what will be his final meeting on the dais, District 2 Councilman Refugio LLamas offered his farewell remarks.
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death
On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
Fire breaks out in Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
23-year-old Merced man arrested after trying to hit an officer with his car
Investigators say Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic lanes and tried to hit the officer who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.
mymotherlode.com
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
KMPH.com
Meth, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs recovered in month-long investigation, police say
Stanislaus County, Calif. — A months long investigation has led to hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of fentanyl pills, and the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization, police in Modesto say. Modesto Police announced the results of the investigation that wrapped up November 16th. They say...
