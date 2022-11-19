ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91

The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
DELHI, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Council approves two new positions for housing, homeless issues, pay raises, bonuses for all city employees

“It is undoubtedly going to make a positive impact on our recruitment and employee retention efforts.”- Police Chief Brizzee. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, the Los Banos City Council voted to hire two new staff members to work on housing and homeless issues. In addition, the council voted to participate in the Merced County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element. Under the Consent calendar the council approved pay raises of 10 to 17.5 percent plus bonuses this year and next for all city employees. At the end of what will be his final meeting on the dais, District 2 Councilman Refugio LLamas offered his farewell remarks.
LOS BANOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GILROY, CA
ABC10

Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire breaks out in Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure

Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

