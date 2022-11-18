ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Ars Technica

Twitter in chaos as employees accept Musk’s invitation to quit their jobs

The situation at Twitter grew even more chaotic over the past day as all remaining employees were forced to choose whether to stay and meet owner Elon Musk's demands or leave now and take three months' severance. Musk had sent an ultimatum to staff earlier this week, saying they must commit to "working long hours at high intensity" in order to keep their jobs.
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Has Identified Someone To Take Over As Tesla CEO

Tesla director James Murdoch testified in court that Elon Musk had identified a potential successor to lead the electric automaker, reports Reuters. Not much is known about the replacement. However, when asked whether the eccentric billionaire had selected someone as a possible candidate, Murdoch replied, "he actually has," adding that this was "in between the time where you took that deposition and now," referring to his own testimony. The company director revealed this information at the ongoing trial into Musk's $56 billion pay packet in 2018.
Business Insider

Elon Musk insulted FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk said that his "bullshit meter was redlining" when he spoke to Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Parag Agrawal, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk...

