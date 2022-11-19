Read full article on original website
At Thanksgiving food drive, Pelicans' Willie Green says New Orleans 'feels like home'
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing their part to make sure no one in New Orleans is without a turkey on Thanksgiving. Saturday, Brandon Ingram passed out Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families at the Fischer Senior Community Center on the West Bank. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was in New Orleans East, where he helped 500 families get the groceries they needed at an event at Joe Brown Park.
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Saints big underdogs at San Fran; Bengals-Titans tight
For only the 14th time this century, the New Orleans Saints are an underdog of 8 points or more, as that’s what they’re facing heading into Santa Clara, Calif., next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. The official line as of Monday is 8½, and we will...
