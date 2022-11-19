Read full article on original website
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury
The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets
There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture
The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season
After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach
When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show
These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
What we learned as Kings top Pistons for sixth straight win
SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have won six straight games. Sacramento has played 1,416 contests since the last time the franchise won six straight contests, dating back to a victory over 20-year-old LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 20, 2005. But yes, the Kings have lit the victory beam...
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
Watch: Ex-Celtic nearly injured in Pacers postgame celebration fail
Aaron Nesmith's third NBA season is off to an eventful start, to say the least. The Celtics' 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is getting more playing time with the Pacers after Boston traded him to Indiana this summer as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal. Nesmith delivered...
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
HB gives Bagley's dad special gift after Kings beat Pistons
Marvin Bagley III’s dad might have been treated better than he was at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. As the Bagleys made their return to Sacramento for the first time since the Kings traded their former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons nine months ago, Bagley III was greeted with loud boos from Kings fans before Sacramento hosted the Pistons.
What we learned as shorthanded Dubs crushed by Pelicans
No Stephen Curry, no Draymond Green, no Klay Thompson, no Andrew Wiggins added up to no chance for a Warriors victory Monday night in New Orleans. Overmatched from the start, falling behind 10 in the first six minutes and by 24 after 11 minutes, the Warriors absorbed a 128-83 beating by the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge
Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston. The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He...
Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support
James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
Report: Knicks want a first-round pick in any Quickley trade
The Knicks want draft picks — they collected future ones at the NBA Draft — not intending to use them to make selections, but rather to package them in a trade for a star. (If you’re asking “then why not put more picks in a trade for Donovan Mitchell trade, well, you’re not the only one wondering about that.)
Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?
In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons
The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
