Sacramento, CA



 

NBC Sports

Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration

Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury

The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets

There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture

The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season

After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach

When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show

These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

What we learned as Kings top Pistons for sixth straight win

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have won six straight games. Sacramento has played 1,416 contests since the last time the franchise won six straight contests, dating back to a victory over 20-year-old LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 20, 2005. But yes, the Kings have lit the victory beam...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

HB gives Bagley's dad special gift after Kings beat Pistons

Marvin Bagley III’s dad might have been treated better than he was at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. As the Bagleys made their return to Sacramento for the first time since the Kings traded their former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons nine months ago, Bagley III was greeted with loud boos from Kings fans before Sacramento hosted the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What we learned as shorthanded Dubs crushed by Pelicans

No Stephen Curry, no Draymond Green, no Klay Thompson, no Andrew Wiggins added up to no chance for a Warriors victory Monday night in New Orleans. Overmatched from the start, falling behind 10 in the first six minutes and by 24 after 11 minutes, the Warriors absorbed a 128-83 beating by the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support

James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks want a first-round pick in any Quickley trade

The Knicks want draft picks — they collected future ones at the NBA Draft — not intending to use them to make selections, but rather to package them in a trade for a star. (If you’re asking “then why not put more picks in a trade for Donovan Mitchell trade, well, you’re not the only one wondering about that.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?

In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons

The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
SACRAMENTO, CA

